Bryan Danielson issues a major challenge.

This morning NJPW held their Dominion pay-per-view in Osaka, an event that saw Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii and Hiroshi Tanahashi successfully defend the NEVER Openweight Six-Man titles agains the Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Shota Umino. Okada scored the win for his team after pinning Umino.

However, as soon as the match ended Moxley directed everyone’s attention to the titantron, where a video played of Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon called out Okada and officially challenged the Rainmaker to a match. It didn’t take long for Okada to respond, who accepted the challenged and hinted that it will take place at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 later this month.

Check out the promo by Danielson below.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 takes place on June 25th from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.