Bishamon are your new IWGP Tag Team Champions and NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions.

The duo, which consists of Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI, won a three-way matchup at this morning’s NJPW Dominion pay-per-view that also featured the House of Torture and the United Empire. Goto and YOSHI picked up the win after connecting with their tag team finisher on Yujiro Takahashi. They are the first double tag champions with these two sets of belts after Aussie Open, who were forced to vacate after Mark Davis suffered an injury.

