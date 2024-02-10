Once Will Ospreay wraps up his time with New Japan Pro Wrestling, he will be joining AEW. Despite receiving interest from various promotions like WWE and TNA, he went with All Elite Wrestling.
The official announcement was made at Full Gear in November, and he is set to begin full-time with AEW at Revolution next month.
He has a new tattoo ahead of his last match in NJPW, as seen below:
Will Ospreay has gotten a new tattoo before his last NJPW match in Osaka.
The Osprey bird, and the New Japan Lion Mark with the date he won the Best of Super Juniors 2019 against Shingo Takagi. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8YuvfBwVIS
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) February 10, 2024