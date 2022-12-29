IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay says his heart remains with NJPW, but money talks and he enjoyed his dates with AEW.

Ospreay recently spoke with Fightful Select for an interview that will drop on Friday at 12pm ET, and noted that while he doesn’t like the idea of living in the United States because it gives him anxiety, he was treated very well at AEW.

Ospreay previously stated publicly that he signed a five year contract with NJPW in early 2019. The deal has not changed, and is still set to expire in just over one year, in early 2014.

Ospreay said he’s paid very well by NJPW and his heart is still with the company as of now. He said the 2016 offer from EVOLVE could have opened a lot of doors, but working with NJPW has been the right decision for him.

Regarding a possible future with AEW, it was noted how in 2019 Ospreay said he wouldn’t sign with AEW unless they had a partnership with NJPW, which has happened since then. Ospreay stated in this new interview that money talk, but he has a lot of anxiety about living and staying in the United States, and he has been more comfortable living in the UK, where he’s lived for some time.

Ospreay added that while he made his AEW appearances this year, everyone made him feel at home and he enjoyed his time there.

Ospreay is scheduled to defend his IWGP United States Heavyweight Title against AEW’s Kenny Omega at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, January 4 from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.