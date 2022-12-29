The January 2 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, CO, before AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Hikaru Shida defeated an unknown Japanese wrestler

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods defeated The Pillars of Destiny

* Matt Hardy and Isaiah Kassidy defeated Ativalu and Manny Lemons

* Marina Shafir defeated Lilith Grimm via submission

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defeated Gypsy Mac via submission

* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno defeated Ryan Nemeth, Luther and Serpentico

* Julia Hart defeated Leva Bates

* Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal defeated Ryzin and Justin Andrews

* The House of Black’s Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews defeated Rosario Grillo, Dean Alexander and Hagane Shinno

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

