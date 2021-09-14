San Jose Civic to get a new start time November 13

On Saturday November 13, Battle in the Valley will see NJPW return to the San Jose Civic for the first time in over two years for the major event known as Battle in the Valley. Tickets are already selling fast for the event, which will be broadcast on NJPW World and FITE, and after competing in Texas and Philadelphia this autumn, Will Ospreay has added his name to the mix!

*A change to the start time for Battle in the Valley has been made, with the details as follows:

Original

Doors: 6PM Start: 7PM (Pacific)

New start time:

Doors: 7PM Start: 8PM (Pacific)

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding.

BATTLE IN THE VALLEY Saturday November 13 2021 Doors 7PM Start 8PM

Participating wrestlers

NEVER Openweight Champion: ‘Switchblade’ Jay White

STRONG Openweight Champion: ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor

‘Commonwealth Kingpin’ Will Ospreay

‘Stone Pitbull’ Tomohiro Ishii

David Finlay

‘Big Bad’ Brody King

‘Flamboyant’ Juice Robinson

‘Young Gun’ Hikuleo

‘Mr. No Days Off’ Fred Rosser

Ren Narita

More names and match cards TBA.

Due to scheduling conflicts, Jon Moxley, who was previously announced for Battle in the Valley will not be participating. We apologise to fans looking forward to seeing Moxley wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.