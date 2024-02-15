A huge matchup has been added to the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Don Callis revealed on this evening’s Dynamite in Texas that the Callis Family will be on the Revolution show, and that he’s arranged for a matchup between two members of his faction. Those members will be Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita, a match that Callis promised would be the best of the decade.

The Don Callis family keeps it in the family and makes a HUGE announcement for their next opponent! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@TheDonCallis | @takesoup | @TrueWillieHobbs pic.twitter.com/bc729XRqEf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2024

AEW Revolution 2024 takes place on March 3rd from the Greensboro, Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Below is the updated lineup.

-Sting’s retirement match (Most likely Sting & Darby Allin vs. Young Bucks)

-Samoa Joe vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW Continental Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita