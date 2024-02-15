An update on two of AEW’s weekly programs.

This Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage will be airing at 7pm EST on TNT, which is three hours earlier from when it normally airs. This puts it on one hour before WWE SmackDown. The show will be taped following tonight’s Dynamite in Texas.

The other change is in regards to this Saturday’s AEW Collision. Excalibur announced on commentary this evening that there will be no Collision this weekend, and that the program will return on February 24th. This is most likely due to NBA All Star weekend airing exclusively on TNT.