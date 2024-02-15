A message from Tony Khan.
The AEW President announced on social media that his flagship program, Dynamite, will be getting a new set starting on the Dynamite immediately after the March 3rd Revolution pay-per-view. Khan then wishes the fans a Happy Valentine’s Day.
AEW Dynamite is red.
#AEWDynamite is blue.
Until the Wednesday after #AEWRevolution,
When we’ll have a brand new set for you!
Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 15, 2024
AEW Revolution 2024 takes place on March 3rd from the Greensboro, Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Below is the updated lineup.
-Sting’s retirement match (Most likely Sting & Darby Allin vs. Young Bucks)
-Samoa Joe vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship
-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship
-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship
-Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW Continental Championship
-Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita