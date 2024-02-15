A message from Tony Khan.

The AEW President announced on social media that his flagship program, Dynamite, will be getting a new set starting on the Dynamite immediately after the March 3rd Revolution pay-per-view. Khan then wishes the fans a Happy Valentine’s Day.

AEW Dynamite is red.#AEWDynamite is blue.

Until the Wednesday after #AEWRevolution,

When we'll have a brand new set for you! Happy Valentine's Day to all of you! Spend it with us on Wednesday Night Dynamite, coming up NEXT on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 15, 2024

AEW Revolution 2024 takes place on March 3rd from the Greensboro, Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Below is the updated lineup.

-Sting’s retirement match (Most likely Sting & Darby Allin vs. Young Bucks)

-Samoa Joe vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW Continental Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita