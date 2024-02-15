The match has been confirmed.

Sting will wrestle his last-ever wrestling match at the March 3rd AEW Revolution pay-per-view from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The show has been heavily built around The Icon’s retirement, and now his opponents are determined.

Sting and Darby Allin, who won the AEW tag team titles one week ago, will be defending the gold against the Young Bucks. This was previously reported by multiple outlets, but had not yet played out on television.

Sunday, March 3#AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV!

Greensboro, NC#AEW World Tag Team Titles

Tornado Tag Match

Sting & Darby Allin (c) vs Matthew & Nicholas Jackson @youngbucks It's @Sting's LAST MATCH as he & @DarbyAllin seek revenge & defend the titles against Matthew & Nicholas… pic.twitter.com/E0p0frCwsQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2024

Below is the updated lineup.

-Sting & Darby Allin vs. Young Bucks Tornado Tag for the AEW Tag Team Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW Continental Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita