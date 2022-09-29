On the September 21st edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF took a shot at William Regal when he said Wheeler Yuta could ask Regal about learning how to “pop pills.”

On a recent edition of his podcast, Regal addressed MJF’s shot as the AEW manager has battled substance issues in the past.

“Do you think I care? I call myself out a thousand times over about what I’ve done with my life. I’ve canned it when I was younger, I’ve proper gone out there and hammered life and got up to all kinds of stuff that you would never get. I had a blast and I was out and then I did some dreadful, awful things. But I’m through it and it’s really, 22 years out of date. He needs to update his material. But I just play into it, it’s a part of me now, William Regal, it’s a part of me that I am this old rouge that has done this and that, whatever it is it plays into this character that I just turn into. Nowadays you can’t really do that, there’s much less room for error. MJF has got something going, he’s figured out whatever it is, he’s got something going.”

Quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com