William Regal to Make Announcement on This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal is set to make a “huge announcement” on this week’s episode.
WWE announced during tonight’s RAW that Regal will appear during Wednesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network to make a big announcement. There’s no word yet on what Regal has to say.
Below is the updated line-up for this week’s NXT show:
* NXT General Manager William Regal will make a “huge announcement”
* Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain
* Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic
Stay tuned for updates on Wednesday’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/Qs3SUSCDzL
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 21, 2020
