IMPACT star and former X-Division champion Willie Mack recently spoke with Fightful about a variety of topics, including how he hopes wrestling companies continue working together, and how he ended up signing with IMPACT. Highlights are below.

Says he wants wrestling companies to continue working together:

“It’s cool to see everybody working together and all these opportunities popping up. Like you said, I was one of the first to do that, looking up saying that, ‘In Wednesday night on Lucha Underground, being like Friday, Saturday, Sunday you can see me on an NWA or All Elite show,’ and then at a pay-per-views for IMPACT! Wrestling.’ It was like, ‘Wait, there’s only one more place he can go. But can he do it?’ I’m like, ‘Nah.’ But, yeah, it’s great to see things like that happen. Hopefully since people are coming back to shows it doesn’t close up the relationships, you know what I mean? ‘Cause that would suck.”

Details his journey to IMPACT:

“I don’t know. It was just some stuff that happened. I was just going out doing the whole thing at the time ‘cause Lucha Underground, I was there and we was off and so I could take bookings in between and so I can get my own thing until finally somebody finally got me down and was like, ‘Alright. We want to lock you down for a minute.’ I’m like, ‘Okay. I’m down for that. Better be talking some good stuff though and some good matches.’”

Talks different styles and working for different promotions:

“Well, that’s where the name professional wrestler comes into play. I gotta be professional and as long as I know how to do some wrestling, it doesn’t matter. Because I know where the hard cam is. I know where the four roaming cameras is and I know where the jib cam is. So, as long as you know that and you know your crowd—like in New York, they’re gonna be a bit rowdy; in California they’re gonna be ready for anything, if you’re down south, you know they like to take it a little slow. Just be prepared for it.”