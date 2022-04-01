Windham Rotunda says he misses the energy of pro wrestling and its fans.

The former Bray Wyatt is currently in Dallas, Texas for his appearance at WrestleCon, which will be his first pro wrestling appearance since being released from WWE in July. Rotunda posted a message for fans and promised to answer six questions in the comments. He also teased surprises in the works.

“I just got to Dallas. This place feels so alive, it makes me feel alive. This week in particular has always been a huge part of me. God damn I missed this energy. I missed all of you too. I’m sure some of you have questions for me. I got answers. Here it is. I’ll reply to 6 questions in the next hour. Keep in mind I hate ruining surprises. #Windham6,” he wrote.

Windham has been working on his Hollywood career in recent months, and there’s been no update on a return to pro wrestling. At one point he was rumored to join AEW or Impact Wrestling, but there has been no follow-up to those rumors in months.

Stay tuned for more on Rotunda’s trip to Dallas for WrestleCon, and his Q&A with fans as we will keep you updated on what he had to say.

You can see his full Instagram post below:

