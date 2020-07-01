World Title Match and More Announced for Impact Slammiversary

The Impact World Title has been declared vacant and a Fatal 4 Way has been officially announced for the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.
It was announced on tonight’s Impact that Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. a mystery opponent will take place at Impact with the winner being declared the new World Champion.
Impact has also confirmed Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan vs. Impact Tag Team Champions The North for Slammiversary.
Below is the updated card for the July 18 Slammiversary pay-per-view from Nashville, TN:
Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant Impact World Title
Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Mystery Opponent
Impact Knockouts Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace (c)
Impact Tag Team Titles Match
Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan vs. The North (c)
Impact X Division Title Match
Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack (c)
Gauntlet Match to Determine the New #1 Contender to the Knockouts Title
Alisha Edwards vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Susie vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Havok vs. Kylie Rae vs. Kimber Lee vs. Nevaeh vs. Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- WWE Scheduled to Hold RAW Event at Arena In Cleveland, Ohio
- Bray Wyatt WWE Status Update, Reason for Braun Strowman’s Feud with The Miz and John Morrison
- Heath Slater Teases Impact Wrestling Debut
- New Details on What Happened with The Velveteen Dream’s Recent Car Accident
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Big News on WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea