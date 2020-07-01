World Title Match and More Announced for Impact Slammiversary

The Impact World Title has been declared vacant and a Fatal 4 Way has been officially announced for the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.

It was announced on tonight’s Impact that Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. a mystery opponent will take place at Impact with the winner being declared the new World Champion.

Impact has also confirmed Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan vs. Impact Tag Team Champions The North for Slammiversary.

Below is the updated card for the July 18 Slammiversary pay-per-view from Nashville, TN:

Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant Impact World Title

Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Mystery Opponent

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Tag Team Titles Match

Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan vs. The North (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack (c)

Gauntlet Match to Determine the New #1 Contender to the Knockouts Title

Alisha Edwards vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Susie vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Havok vs. Kylie Rae vs. Kimber Lee vs. Nevaeh vs. Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz

