A new wrestling convention has been announced featuring some of the legends of the squared circle. It will take place in Tampa, Florida during WrestleMania weekend and is going by the name Wrestlestock.

Presently, scheduled to appear are:

– Sgt. Slaughter

– Luke Williams of the Bushwhackers

– “The Nasty Boys” Brian Knobbs & Jerry Saggs

– “The Winner” Barry Horowitz

– JJ Dillon

– Greg “The Hammer” Valentine

– Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

– “Vampire Warrior” Gangrel

– “Mr. USA” Tony Atlas

– Billy Silverman (Referee)

The event will take place at the American Legion Post 248, 3204 West Cypress Street, Tampa, FL 33607 on April 9th and 10th.

You can pick up tickets at a discounted rate right now if you order before February 27th! To order them, click here or go to the URL below!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wrestlestock-tampa-2021-tickets-137147292243?fbclid=IwAR3Jk2MIt9np4DO6sSaADogM5I7j3Ax2Zrfu4eyEL8rY6BPt8jZlwqM3kvw

You can also get the latest updates on WrestleStock at their official facebook page located below.

https://www.facebook.com/WrestleStock-TAMPA-2021-532173971036347/