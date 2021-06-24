– This week’s WWE Main Event episode is now available for viewing on Hulu. It will be available on Peacock and the WWE Network in a few weeks.

The episode features two top WWE NXT Superstars in action – NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed vs. Drew Gulak, and NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Shelton Benjamin.

Kross and Reed were introduced as NXT Superstars, with their title belts. Scarlett did not accompany Kross to the ring for his match.

– Two first-time-ever singles matches have been announced for Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode on Peacock and the WWE Network. August Grey will go up against Grayson Waller, while Ikemen Jiro will face Ariya Daivari.

Waller (fka Matty Wahlberg) debuted earlier this month with a win over Sunil Singh. He then defeated Asher Hale last week. Grey has won his last four matches on 205 Live. Jiro has won two 205 Live tag team matches since debuting in early May, and lost one WWE NXT match, but he won his singles debut over Tony Nese last Friday night.

Stay tuned for more on WWE Main Event and WWE 205 Live. Below is Reed’s tweet to promote his match against Gulak:

