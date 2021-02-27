WWE returns to the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida this evening for “The Most Exciting Hour on Television.”

This week’s edition of WWE 205 Live goes down live this evening via the WWE Network immediately following the WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX broadcast.

On tap for this week’s purple brand program is “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese vs. August Grey in one-on-one action, as well as tag-team competition with Curt Stallion & Mansoor teaming up to take on the duo of Ever-Rise.

Featured below are complete WWE 205 Live results from Friday, February 26, 2021.

WWE 205 LIVE RESULTS (2/26/2021)

The usual weekly signature traditional open plays to kick off this week’s show and then we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to this week’s Cruiserweight-themed show on commentary and then we immediately head down to ringside for the first of two matches scheduled for the program this evening.

Mansoor & Curt Stallion vs. Ever-Rise

The team of Mansoor and Curt Stallion make their way down to the squared circle for the tag-team opening contest set to kick off the action in the ring on the purple brand program tonight.

Chase Parker and Matt Martel, collectively known as Ever-Rise, also make their way to the ring. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with the first of two bouts advertised for the show.

We see the make-shift duo of Mansoor and Stallion jump off to an early offensive lead in this opening match. With Parker and Martel on the defensive, the two take a moment on the floor to re-group.

While on the floor, The Bollywood Boyz — Samir and Sunil Singh — make their way out as the other half of Bolly-Rise to help Ever-Rise get their mental focus back in the contest. They come complete with the checker used for editing on films and a camera and it’s reset, reset take-2 for this one.

Back in the ring, Martel hits a nice power bomb on Mansoor while we over-hear The Bollywood Boyz repeatedly shouting that “tonight is the night” while standing at ringside. Martel gets Mansoor by his leg, however Mansoor avoids a senton from Parker off the top-rope. Stallion ends up making the hot tag.

Curt Stallion is dominating the action, taking it to both members of Ever-Rise as he is hitting any-and-everything that moves. He works his way to a high spot as he grounds Parker and heads to the top-rope. He looks for a big splash as he comes flying off, however he lands on the waiting knees of the Ever-Rise member.

Now we watch as the Bollywood Boyz hand the clapper to Parker. Parker ends up getting caught with it by the referee. This leads to Mansoor, who is now the legal man, rolling up Parker from behind for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Mansoor & Curt Stallion

August Grey vs. Tony Nese

We head to a quick commercial time-out, with our singles match main event between August Grey and “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese waiting for us on the other side of the break.

When we return from the ad break, we are treated to the joint ring entrance of “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, as the O.G.s of 205 Live make their way to the ring for our featured bout of the evening.

Nese remains in the squared circle as his music fades down and now the entrance theme of August Grey plays as the high-energy 205 Live performer makes his way down to the ring accompanied by Jake Atlas to even the numbers game. It’s time for main event action here on 205 Live.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our final of our two scheduled bouts of the evening. Early on we see Grey showing off a power display of his own, as he manhandles “The Premier Athlete” and sends him down to the mat with authority.

Now we see Daivari try and interfere, however this leads to the referee catching him. Grey confronts him after Atlas does, and when Nese gets involved, he eats a knuckle sandwich for good measure. Grey gets in the ring after this, however Daivari still manages to provide enough distraction after all of this to allow Nese to move ahead into the offensive driver’s seat now as the match continues.

Grey starts to fight his way back into the bout and now he heads to the top-rope. Daivari ends up shoving Atlas into the ring steps. Nese pulls Grey down and climbs to the top himself. “The Premier Athlete” looks for his impressive 450 splash, however nobody is home as he comes flying off the top.

Grey goes for the Impaler attempt, however we get yet another distraction from Daivari. Nese throws Grey out of the ring and out to the floor. Atlas decks Daivari but ends up getting the Fosbury Flop. Grey hits a big dive onto Nese from the ring to the floor. Back in the ring, Grey hits the So Much Prettier for the victory.

Winner: August Grey