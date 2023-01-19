WWE has announced its Royal Rumble store details ahead of the show next weekend in San Antonio, Texas. WWE announced the following:

The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at the Royal Rumble Superstore presented by Credit One at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. From Jan. 26-29, the Royal Rumble Superstore will be open and feature items such as championship replica titles, Money in the Bank briefcases, Superstar merchandise, Royal Rumble apparel and so much more! The Royal Rumble Superstore is free and open to the public.

At the Royal Rumble Superstore, the WWE Universe will have the opportunity to view memorabilia from WWE and A&E’s upcoming “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” Season 2, and be a part of Superstar autograph signings presented by Fiterman Sports.

Superstore Hours of Operation:

Thursday, Jan. 26

4-9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Superstore Location:

Alamodome

Parking Lot C, 100 Montana St.

San Antonio, TX 78203

Click here for directions

Fiterman Sports Meet & Greet (Ticket Required; Click here to get tickets now)

Meet & Greet Schedule:

Thursday, Jan. 26

6 p.m.: Drew McIntyre

Friday, Jan. 27

3:30 p.m.: Bianca Belair

5:30 p.m.: Austin Theory

Saturday, Jan. 28

10:30 a.m.: Charlotte Flair

12 p.m.: Undertaker

Sunday, Jan. 29

10:30 a.m.: Liv Morgan

12:30 p. m.: Cody Rhodes