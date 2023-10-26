WWE issued the following press release announcing that they will be offering free tickets to all veterans and military servicemen for the month of November in honor of Veterans Day. Full details can be found below.

WWE is proud to support our nation’s military servicemembers and veterans and has always offered active duty servicemembers the opportunity to see a show as our guest.

In celebration of Veterans Day, this November, WWE is extending the complimentary ticket offer to include all veterans with a valid veteran ID.

Find an upcoming WWE Live Event in your hometown at wwe.com.

**This offer can be redeemed at the venue box office on the day of the show only and is valid for one complimentary ticket while supplies last.**