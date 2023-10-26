Below are the full results to today’s WWE house show event from the Lanxess Arena in Köln, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland Germany.
-Sami Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio by DQ after JD McDonaugh interferes. Dominik retains the NXT North American title.
-Sami Zayn & Jey Uso defeated Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonaugh
-Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the WWE women’s championship
-Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) defeated Alpha Academy
-Cody Rhodes defeated The Miz
-The Judgment Day defeated The New Day to retain the Undisputed WWE tag team titles
-GUNTHER defeated Bronson Reed to retain the WWE Intercontinental title
-Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight to retain the WWE heavyweigh title