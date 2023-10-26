Below are the results to today’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings from the O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland. These matches will air at a later date for the promotion’s weekly program on AXS TV. SPOILERS ARE BELOW.

-Joe Hendry def Rich Swann

-Frankie Kazarian def Heath

-Moose, Brian Myers & Deonna Purrazzo def Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster & Dani Luna)

-Eddie Edwards def Rhino

-Jordynne Grace def Gisele Shaw

-Grado def Trey Miguel

-Trinity def Emersyn Jayne to retain the Knockouts Championship

-Joe Hendry def Frankie Kazarian in the Glasgow Cup finals

-The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) def Josh Alexander & Eric Young