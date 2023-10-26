Brett Lauderdale discusses the work of Matt Cardona.

The GCW President spoke about the ‘Indy God’ during a recent interview on The Business of The Business program, where he commended Cardona for having an incredible run since his WWE departure back in 2020, which includes him capturing multiple championships for IMPACT, NWA, GCW, and indies all around the world. Lauderdale even goes as far to say that Cardona inspired a lot of people with the run and showed them that they could make a great deal of money outside of major companies.

Freddie Prinze [Jr.]…in terms of him being inspired by Matt Cardona, a lot of people were inspired by Matt Cardona, people from the WWE bubble that might not have understood what the indies were or might not have understood what was out there. Matt definitely inspired a lot of people and continues to. But yeah, that initial GCW run, that was, pardon the pun, that was a game-changer in so many ways. I think that the influence it had in the short term and the long term, I think we’re gonna continue to feel the ramifications of his success. I think it just made everybody look differently at the indies.

Cardona even held the GCW World Championship at one point after famously defeated Nick Gage. He would eventually lose it to Jon Moxley. Check out Lauderdale’s full interview here.

