During the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase delved into his managerial career, discussing his favorite wrestler that he managed and the individuals he had fun managing.

On his favorite wrestler that he managed, DiBiase reflected on his time with Money Incorporated and the presence of Steve Austin, stating,

“I managed a few. Who was in Money Incorporated?… Steve Austin was there for a while, but obviously [he moved on]. I saw that coming. I mean, obviously Steve Austin has become a super icon, and I get it. I didn’t manage him very long. And to be honest with you, I didn’t think I’d be managing him very long because I could see what the guy had, and I just thought, ‘Man, this guy is going to shoot to the top.’ And that’s exactly why I said he’s not going to be with me long because he doesn’t need me. That’s a whole lot of talent. But in terms of as a manager and a — probably Steve Austin [sticks out].”

As for the wrestler whom he had the most fun managing, DiBiase mentioned King Kong Bundy, saying,

“But I tell you who I had fun managing: Bundy. I mean, he’s a good guy. He’s a fun guy. I mean, obviously not the greatest wrestler in the world, but he was a fun guy, for sure. And I’ll be honest with you, he did pretty good on his own. Yeah, that’s a hard question. I mean, because there’s so many guys. It’s a plethora of talent. And it’s like, I don’t want to pick one and cut somebody else short.”

