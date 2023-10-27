Vince Russo, speaking on a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, stated that it is Ric Flair’s dream is to die in a wrestling ring. He said,

“Ric Flair’s absolute dream is to go out in the middle of the wrestling ring. To him, that is the perfect story for the end of Ric Flair. That is the perfect final last chapter. He dies in the wrestling ring. I really believe that’s what he wants. And he can do whatever he wants; it doesn’t affect me one way or another. But I’m telling you, bro, I honestly believe that that is his fairytale ending. Musicians have died on stage. Tiny Tim, who I loved and adored, died on stage. And there’s something about being a legend when you die doing what you love to do. I honestly believe that’s somewhere in the back of his mind.”

The Nature Boy made his AEW debut on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, appearing as Tony Khan’s gift to Sting in light of The Icon’s recent announcement that he will be retiring next year at AEW Revolution.

As for Flair, he has had multiple retirements, wrestling his last WWE match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24. At the Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV last year, he teamed with Andrade to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in his advertised final match.

Since then, he has expressed conflicting suggestions regarding whether he wants to have yet another match

(h/t Sportskeeda).

******

UPDATE:

On Facebook, Naitch responded to Russo’s remarks, addressing both him and Eric Bischoff for the long-standing lack of respect they’ve shown, penning the following words:

“For The First Time Vince Russo, I Totally Agree With You. We’ve Had Our Differences, Probably Because Of Bischoff, But He’s An Issue In Everyone’s Life. I Left My Entire Family Behind Trying To Be The Best I Could Be In Professional Wrestling. I Totally Agree With You That I Would Love To Die In The Ring. I Spent My Entire Life There, So Why Not? WOOOOO! Thank You For The Respect Which Eric Bischoff Has Never Shown Me!”

You can check out Flair’s post here.