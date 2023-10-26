The viewership numbers are in for the October 25th episode of AEW Dynamite.

According WrestleNomics, the episode drew 774,000 viewers and a rating of 0.24 in the key demographics. This is a big drop (14%) from the October 18th episode, which drew 901,000 viewers and had a key demo rating of 0.31, making it the lowest viewership for Dynamite since mid-June. The show featured the debut of Ric Flair and saw a main event of Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli taking on Orange Cassidy and NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada.

AEW Dynamite was down more than 20% from the same week last year. The program went head-to-head with the NBA season opening games including the Knicks vs. The Celtics.

Follow Wrestling Headlines for all AEW news and stories.