Some big news ahead of today’s WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference.

The company revealed on social media that CM Punk, Big E, Michael Cole, and Pat McAfee will be hosting today’s press conference, which takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE confirmed the hosts on its social media channels.

Punk and Big E are both sidelined with injuries and will be unable to work this year’s WrestleMania 40 event in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Cole and McAfee were recently named the new commentators for WWE’s flagship program, Raw.

Today’s press conference will feature Roman Reigns, The Rock, Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and more of WWE’s top stars as the Road To WrestleMania 40 is officially underway.