Shinsuke Nakamura is returning to WWE TV next week.

It was announced during tonight’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of SmackDown on FOX that Nakamura will return to TV on next Friday’s SmackDown from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. No return opponent was announced.

Going into WrestleMania Weekend, it was announced that WWE had plans for Nakamura to return but he was “on hold” until after the big event. Nakamura has not worked a WWE TV match since the loss to Santos Escobar on the November 11 SmackDown. He continued to work non-televised live events after that loss, then began the year with a win over 2023 WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Tokyo. Since then, he has worked just two live event matches – teaming with Braun Strowman and Madcap Moss for six-man wins over Imperium on January 21 and January 22.

Nakamura has not commented on his return as of this writing.

