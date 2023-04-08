HOOK is still your FTW Champion.

The Handsome Devil defeated Ethan Page on this evening’s edition of Rampage, which marks the second time the champ has beaten The Firm member this week. HOOK secured the victory after trapping Page in the Redrum choke and keeping his undefeated streak in AEW alive.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

That chair did NOT work in the favor of @OfficialEGO, as @730Hook takes advantage! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/jdYDA152in — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2023

