AEW star and current ROH Women’s Champion Athena recently joined Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast, where she opened up about the PTSD she still feels from her days at WWE.

To begin, the Fallen Angel discusses her AEW debut one year ago and how she entered the promotion as a babyface.

When I full boar got here (AEW), I was still the good guy, I still had a couple of really good promos in there with Jade (Cargill) and then it became, okay, thank you for that. We’ll call you when we have something but, here’s Dark and then it became, okay — the entire time I was like, what can I do? And I just felt lost for a while. I was like, no one’s telling me I’m doing a bad job. Everyone’s like, ‘You’re great! You’re doing great!’ And I was like, why? What is happening? And it’s almost a little bit of that WWE P.T.S.D. that seeps in of like, am I gonna be in catering for four months? Oh my God!

Regardless of how often she is used on television, Athena says she loves that whenever she comes to work she gets a chance to wrestle.

The benefit is I love the fact that when I come to work, I always have something to do whether it’d be Dark, Dark: Elevation, Rampage, whatever. I love that about this job because I don’t know if I can mentally come to work and not do anything. That would probably kill me more than anything else.

