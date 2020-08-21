WWE Apparently Changes PPV Dates, News on Upcoming WWE PPV Plans

WWE is expected to do three pay-per-view events under the new residency at the Amway Center in Florida, which is where WWE ThunderDome is.

It was reported this week by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE has three confirmed pay-per-view dates right now that fall under the 60-day residency – SummerSlam this Sunday, Payback on August 30, and Clash of Champions on September 27.

The rest of the pay-per-view schedule comes after the Amway Center contract ends on Friday, October 30, but it’s possible that this contract is renewed. The renewal would depend on several factors, including the status of touring during the COVID-19 pandemic and arenas allowing fans at events.

Past October WWE has three more pay-per-view dates on their calendar as of this week – Hell In a Cell on November 1, Survivor Series on November 22, and TLC on December 20.

These three dates for HIAC, Survivor Series and TLC is a bit of a change from the internal WWE pay-per-view calendar that @Wrestlevotes reported on earlier this year.

It was reported back in May, via @Wrestlevotes that Clash of Champions was scheduled for September 20 in Newark, New Jersey; Hell In a Cell was scheduled for October 18 in Atlanta; Survivor Series was scheduled for November 22 in Dallas; TLC on December 20 in Chicago. While these cities can no longer be confirmed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s possible that the Clash and HIAC dates changed due to the locations.

Stay tuned for updates on the 2020 WWE pay-per-view calendar.

