This year’s WWE Bash in Berlin pay-per-view event takes place on August 31, 2024, at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany.

The official poster is out, and it features World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Cody Rhodes, and others.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently advertised for the show. You can check out the official poster below: