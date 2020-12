WWE has officially announced that the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31.

The date was confirmed during tonight’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

The 2021 Rumble will take place from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Stay tuned for more on the big event.

