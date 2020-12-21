Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Flair made her return during tonight’s WWE TLC pay-per-view as Asuka’s mystery partner, replacing Lana after the injury angle on last Monday’s RAW. They teamed up and defeated Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to capture the titles.
This is the first title reign for Asuka and Flair together. Jax and Baszler won the titles back at WWE Payback on August 30, by defeating Bayley and current SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.
Flair had been out of action since losing a title shot to Asuka on the June 17 RAW show. She took some time off to undergo a minor cosmetic procedure. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair watched tonight’s title match from backstage, and was shown during the broadcast.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s return and title change at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL:
The picture of dominance.#WWETLC @NiaJaxWWE @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/kvL48yLRT1
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 21, 2020
#Asuka2Belts on the horizon?
Let's find out RIGHT NOW LIVE at #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/ysZJUHqJUK
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 21, 2020
BOW DOWN ONCE AGAIN.@MsCharlotteWWE is BACK looking for WWE Women's #TagTeamChampionship gold! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/nJSVr6vhBM
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
Think @MsCharlotteWWE is happy to be back or what? #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/VIH57rKqnh
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 21, 2020
🗣 WOOOO! 👸#TheQueen is BACK… and she's teaming up with @WWEAsuka at #WWETLC! @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/ugyAg7VCup
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
She wanted @NiaJaxWWE, and she's got her!#WWETLC @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/LQgMCjcamj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 21, 2020
WOOOOO!
WOOOOO!
WOOOOO!#WWETLC @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/10PloUSzrV
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
A ROYAL VICTORY!@MsCharlotteWWE returns to win the WWE #WomensTagTitles with #WWERaw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/ojVaInJpkZ
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
With @RicFlairNatrBoy looking on, #TheQueen is looking like a one-woman wrecking crew at #WWETLC!@WWEAsuka @QoSBaszler @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/x4dQHiYZZz
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
Queen's gonna queen.#WWETLC @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/4DKXCMwckh
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 21, 2020
NAITCH LOVES IT.#WWETLC @RicFlairNatrBoy @MsCharlotteWWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/i11EtmWuzI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 21, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.