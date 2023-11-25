You can officially pencil in a new match for the next WWE premium live event.

Heading into this week’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, we reported here via Fightful Select that WWE was planning to run an injury angle on the show to change one of the previously advertised bouts for the PLE.

During the show, Santos Escobar attacked Carlito at ringside and again backstage to injure his arm. During the second backstage attack, Dragon Lee ran to the scene to make the save for Carlito.

Later in the program, Kayla Braxton was interviewing WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who confirmed that the Carlito-Santos bout originally planned for WWE Survivor Series 2023 is now postponed.

Dragon Lee approached the SmackDown G.M. and pleaded for the opportunity to fill-in for Carlito so he can gain revenge on Santos for his savage assault of his hero, WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio.

Aldis would agree to the bout change, which was later confirmed when Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves ran down the updated official lineup for Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill.