WWE Speed is coming!

As noted, WWE filed to trademark “WWE Speed” with the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office earlier this week, and now we know why.

WWE initially filed for a trademark for a show concept called “WWE Speed” last December after multiple bouts were taped under the “WWE Speed” banner at WWE television tapings, with each bout being scheduled for only five minutes.

Among the matches were Bronson Reed vs. Nathan Frazer, which “Big” Bronson won, and Cedric Alexander vs. Axiom, which Alexander won. Corey Graves and the now released Kevin Patrick provided the commentary for these bouts.

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. on Thursday, WWE announced that WWE Speed will be coming exclusively to X this Spring.

“WWE Speed is a new weekly video series showcasing up to 5-minute matches which will be distributed exclusively on X,” the announcement read. “Beginning Spring 2024, WWE and X will deliver the new format for high-paced timed matches showcasing your favorite WWE Superstars!”

Check out the video announcement below.