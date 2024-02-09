How is CM Punk doing following triceps surgery?

Let’s find out!

“The Best in the World” served as one of four co-hosts alongside Michael Cole, Pat McAfee and Big E. at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday evening.

At the top of the show, Punk was asked about the status of his arm after undergoing surgery following a triceps tear he suffered in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“Well, it sucks,” he began, as he showed his arm in a protective brace over his suit jacket. “I am one week from surgery today and it’s still not 100 percent, so I’m a little upset about it.”

As he continued, fans booed the news of him not being able to wrestle on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania XL later this year, leading to Punk to deliver an impromptu line about how he is still going to be in the mix and pissing people off.

“I am heartbroken I cannot compete at WrestleMania,” he continued, “But like I said …[fans boo]…oh don’t worry, I’m still in the mix.

“I’m still gonna piss a lot of people off. My mouth still works. My brain still works,” he concluded.

