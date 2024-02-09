Everyone who has spoken on-camera about today’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event are not afraid of raising the expectation-level of the WWE Universe heading into the highly-anticipated stop on the road to WrestleMania.

The first example was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who noted that today’s media event “will be talked about forever.” The latest example of this being the case is the arrival of the WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who spoke with WWE camera as he made the walk into the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for today’s big media event for WrestleMania 40.

When it was mentioned to him that today is a big day, he began with a simple response.

“Yeah,” he said with a smirk, as he kept walking towards the building. “They’re all big days. This will be a big one, though.”

From there, he dropped the line that has fans buzzing with high expectations heading into the first official WWE promotional event on the road to WrestleMania this April 6 and April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“I think we’re gonna light the world up today,” a confident-sounding Levesque added. We’re just getting started. The road to WrestleMania is gonna be hot.”

Check out the brief video of Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s arrival for today’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, which gets started at 7/6c from Las Vegas, NV., via the YouTube player embedded below. Please credit WrestlingHeadlines.com with a link if using the above quotes from the Triple H video.