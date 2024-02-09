The second entrant for this year’s Women’s Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event will be determined on Friday night.

During the WrestleMania XL Press Event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. on Thursday evening, it was announced that Bianca Belair will go one-on-one against Michin in the second Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Previously advancing as an entrant in the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber match, which will determine Rhea Ripley’s challenger for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania XL, is Becky Lynch. Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler on Monday’s Raw to earn her spot. The third qualifier will take place next week on Raw when Liv Morgan battles Zoey Stark.

Also scheduled for this week’s two-hour blue brand WWE on FOX show is SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis announcing the new opponent for WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, as well as the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship Eliminator bout pitting Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.