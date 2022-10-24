The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event has been announced for Saturday, February 18.

WWE announced today that Elimination Chamber will take place on February 18 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown will also be held at the Bell Centre on February 17.

Combo tickets for the shows will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster. Individual tickets for the events will go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10am ET. You can visit wwe.com/ec-2023-presale to sign-up for the pre-sale.

Elimination Chamber Priority Passes will be available this Friday, October 28 at 12pm ET before tickets go on sale to the general public On Location. Fans can visit onlocationexp.com/wwe/elimination-chamber-tickets or call 1-855-346-7388 for details.

