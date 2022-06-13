The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event has been announced for Saturday, October 8.

WWE just announced that Extreme Rules will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 8. Tickets will go on sale at 10am ET on Friday, July 15. You can click here to sign-up for pre-sale opportunities.

WWE and On Location will begin offering Extreme Rules Priority Passes this Friday, June 17.

“The WWE Extreme Rules Priority Passes, which allows fans unrivaled access to WWE like never before through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, a dedicated arena entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet-and-greets with Superstars and Legends, can be purchased beginning this Friday, June 17 through WWE’s exclusive partner On Location or by calling 1-855-346-7388,” WWE wrote on the Priority Passes.

The 2021 Extreme Rules event was held on September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is an updated look at Premium Live Events confirmed for 2022:

* Saturday, July 2: WWE Money In the Bank from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV

* Saturday, July 30: WWE SummerSlam from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN

* Saturday, September 3: WWE Clash at The Castle from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales

* Saturday, October 8: WWE Extreme Rules at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

* Saturday, November 5: WWE Crown Jewel from venue TBA in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

* Saturday, November 26 – WWE Survivor Series from TD Garden in Boston, MA

