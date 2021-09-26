WWE Extreme Rules Results 9/26/21

Nationwide Arena

Columbus, Ohio

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Kickoff Match: Carmella vs. Liv Morgan

Carmella talks about her beauty before the bell rings. It’s what separates her from people like Morgan. Morgan with clubbing blows to Carmella’s back. Morgan runs Carmella into the ropes. Morgan matrix under a clothesline from Carmella. Morgan rolls Carmella over for a one count. Carmella thrust kicks the midsection of Morgan. Morgan reverses out of the irish whip from Carmella. Morgan with a Running Hip Attack. Carmela side steps Morgan into the turnbuckles. Morgan ducks a clothesline from Carmella. Carmella denies The Wing Snapper. Morgan kicks Carmella to the floor. Morgan poses for the crowd. Carmella avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Carmella sweeps out the legs of Morgan. Carmella SuperKicks Morgan. Carmella rolls Morgan back into the ring. Carmella hooks the outside leg for a two count. Carmella with clubbing elbow smashes. Carmella hits The Bronco Buster for a one count.

Carmella transitions into a ground and pound attack. Carmella talks smack to Morgan. Carmella with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Carmella applies a rear chin lock. Carmella pulls Morgan down to the mat. Carmella toys around with Morgan. Carmella slams Morgan’s face on the canvas. Carmella goes back to the rear chin lock. Morgan with elbows into the midsection of Carmella. Morgan goes for a Bodyslam, but Carmella counters with The Edge-O-Matic for a two count. Carmella wraps Morgan’s hair around the bottom rope. Slap Exchange. Morgan is throwing haymakers at Carmella. Morgan with a Lou Thez Press. Morgan transitions into a ground and pound attack. Morgan with a Rising Knee Strike. Carmella reverses out of the irish whip from Morgan. Morgan with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Morgan with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Carmella drives Morgan face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Carmella with an inside cradle for a two count. Morgan rolls Carmella over for a two count. Morgan goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Carmella holds onto the ropes. Carmella avoids The Running Dropkick. Carmella pulls Morgan down to the mat for a two count. Carmella SuperKicks Morgan for a two count. Carmella argues with the referee. Morgan denies The X-Factor. Morgan connects with The Jersey CodeBreaker for a two count. Carmella kicks Morgan in the face. Carmella applies The Upside Down. Carmella rocks Morgan with a forearm smash. Carmella with clubbing blows to Morgan’s back. Carmella pulls Morgan out of the ring. Carmella goes for The SuperKick, but Morgan counters with The Wing Snapper into the announce table. Morgan rolls Carmella back into the ring. Morgan plants Carmella with The Oblivion to pickup the victory.

Winner: Liv Morgan via Pinfall

First Match: The New Day vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Xavier Woods and AJ Styles will start things off. Styles kicks Woods in the gut. Styles punches Woods in the back. Styles goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Woods lands back on his feet. Woods unloads three knife edge chops. Woods slams Styles head on two turnbuckle pads. Woods reverses out of the irish whip from Styles. Woods goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep, but Styles lands back on his feet. Styles applies The Calf Crusher. Woods grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Woods tags in Kofi. Kofi ducks a clothesline from Styles. Kofi thrust kicks the midsection of Styles. Kofi with clubbing hamstring kicks. Styles avoids The Trouble In Paradise. Styles goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kofi lands back on his feet. Kofi goes for the same thing, but Styles lands back on his feet. Styles with the chop block. Styles talks smack to New Day. Kofi tags in Big E. Big E clotheslines Styles. Big E launches Styles to the corner. Big E tells Lashley to bring it. Lashley tags himself in.

Rockers Punches. Lashley kicks Big E in the gut. Lashley with a running clothesline. Lashley sends Big E to the corner. Big E ducks a clothesline from Lashley. Big E with heavy bodyshots. Big E drives Lashley back first into the turnbuckles. Big E with clubbing shoulder blocks. The Unicorn Stampede. Lashley regroups on the outside. Woods tags in Kofi. Lashley catches Kofi in mid-air. Woods with a Missile Dropkick off the ring apron. That leads us to a huge standoff on the outside. Kofi rolls Lashley back into the ring. Lashley punches Kofi. Lashley with a Big Biel Throw. Lashley with clubbing shoulder blocks. Lashley follows that with a Corner Spear. Lashley sits on Kofi’s back. Lashley slams the left shoulder of Kofi on the canvas. Lashley tags in Omos. Omos with a corner clothesline. Omos punches Kofi in the back. Kofi with heavy bodyshots. Omos drives his knee into the midsection of Kofi. Kofi is displaying his fighting spirit. Omos rocks Kofi with a forearm smash. Omos with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Omos tags in Styles.

Styles stomps on Kofi’s back. Styles applies a rear chin lock. Kofi with elbows into the midsection of Styles. Styles hammers down on the back of Kofi’s neck. Styles knocks Woods off the apron. Kofi with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Styles tags in Lashley. Kofi sends Lashley tumbling to the floor. Lashley wisely pulls Big E off the apron. Lashley throws Big E into the steel ring steps. Lashley drops Kofi with The Flatliner for a two count. Lashley goes for The Dominator, but Kofi lands back on his feet. Kofi blasts Lashley with The PK. Kofi kicks Lashley in the ribs. Kofi with clubbing blows to Lashley’s back. Lashley answers with a shoulder block. Lashley with two haymakers. Lashley goes for The Running Powerslam, but Kofi lands back on his feet. Kofi tags in Woods. Woods ducks a clothesline from Lashley. Woods slides under Lashley. Woods with The Rolling Elbow. Woods with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Woods follows that with a flying forearm smash. Woods transitions into a corner mount. Woods with a ShotGun Dropkick. Lashley denies The Spinning DDT. Woods side steps Lashley into the turnbuckles. Woods with a straight right hand. Woods with an Apron Enzuigiri. Woods hits The Spinning DDT for a two count. Woods with two haymakers. Lashley responds with a Tilt-A-Whirl Powerslam for a two count. Lashley tees off on Woods. Lashley puts Woods on the top turnbuckle. Lashley and Woods are trading back and forth shots. Woods delivers The Missile Dropkick. Big E and Styles are tagged in.

Big E with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Big E knocks Omos off the apron. Big E ducks a clothesline from Styles. Big E with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Big E with The Running Splash. Big E plays to the crowd. Styles denies The Big Ending. Styles with The Phenomenal Blitz. Styles with The Pele Kick. Big E catches Styles in mid-air. Big E with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Big E puts Styles on the top turnbuckle. Styles with the back door escape. Styles dumps Big E face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Styles avoids The Spear. Styles rolls Big E over for a two count. Styles with another Pele Kick. Kofi made the blind tag. Kofi with an Apron Enzuigiri. New Day connects with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Lashley drags Styles to their corner. Lashley tags himself in. Lashley hits The Dominator for a two count. Kofi leapfrogs over Lashley. Lashley is favoring his left knee. Kofi back drops Styles to the floor. Kofi tags in Big E. New Day goes for The Alley Oop, but Omos counters with an Overhand Chop. Styles with a flying knee strike off the apron. Lashley drops Big E with The Flatliner. Lashley prepares for The Spear. Styles tags himself in. Lashley made the blind tag as Styles was in position for The Phenomenal Forearm. Lashley Spears Styles. Big E plants Lashley with The Big Ending to pickup the victory.

Winner: The New Day via Pinfall

Second Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits For The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Jimmy Uso and Angelo Dawkins will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dawkins applies a side headlock. Jimmy whips Dawkins across the ring. Dawkins drops Jimmy with a shoulder tackle. Dawkins talks smack to Jimmy. Strong lockup. Jimmy grabs a side headlock. Dawkins whips Jimmy across the ring. Dawkins ducks a clothesline from Jimmy. Dawkins leapfrogs over Jimmy. Dawkins sends Jimmy into the ropes. Dawkins dropkicks Jimmy. Dawkins with a running shoulder tackle for a one count. Jimmy uppercuts Dawkins. Jimmy tags in Jey. Dawkins with another shoulder tackle. Dawkins tags in Ford. Dawkins whips Jey across the ring. Dawkins drops down on the canvas. Ford dropkicks Jey. Dawkins dropkicks Jimmy. Street Profits clotheslines The Usos over the top rope. Ford rolls Jey back into the ring. Ford kicks Jey in the ribs. Ford punches Jey in the back. Ford with a double leg takedown. Ford transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jey grabs a side headlock. Jimmy tags himself in.

Jey reverses out of the irish whip from Ford. Jey drops down on the canvas. Jimmy kicks Ford in the back. Jimmy repeatedly stomps on the injured ribs of Ford. Jimmy drives Ford back first into the ring apron. Jimmy rolls Ford back into the ring. Jimmy hooks the inside leg for a two count. Jimmy tags in Jey. Double GourdBuster into the top rope. Jey removes Ford’s medical tape. Jey with a Belly to Back Suplex on the floor. Jey rolls Ford back into the ring. Jey with another Belly to Back Suplex. Jey poses for the crowd. Jey applies a waist lock. Ford is finger tips away from Dawkins. Forearm Exchange. Jey goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ford lands back on his feet. Ford side steps Jey into the top of the steel ring post. Dawkins and Jimmy are tagged in. Dawkins with a series of clotheslines. Dawkins ducks a clothesline from Jimmy. Dawkins with a Corkscrew Uppercut. Dawkins with a Face Plant to Jey. Dawkins follows that with Two 360 Stinger Splashes. Dawkins drops Jey with The Running Bulldog. Jimmy reverses out of the irish whip from Dawkins. Jimmy with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jimmy goes for The Suicide Dive, but Dawkins counters with The Exploder Suplex on the floor. Dawkins rocks Jey with a forearm smash. Dawkins sends Jey face first into the ringside barricade. Dawkins launches Jimmy over the top rope. Haymaker Exchange. Dawkins with The SuperPlex. Dawkins hits The Twisting Butterfly NeckBreaker for a two count. Dawkins tags in Ford.

Doomsday BlockBuster for a two count. Jimmy headbutts the midsection of Ford. Dawkins tags himself in. Jimmy denies The Sky High. Jimmy tags in Jey. Dawkins leapfrogs over Jimmy. Double SpineBuster for a two count. Jey with a straight right hand. Jey with The Running StinkFace. Ford made the blind tag. Ford with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dawkins with The Sky High. Ford goes for The Frog Splash, but Jey gets his knees up in the air. Jey hooks both legs for a two count. Ford with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Ford thrust kicks the midsection of Jey. Ford kicks Jey in the chest. Ford with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ford tags in Dawkins. Street Profits goes for The Doomsday BlockBuster, but Jey lands back on his feet. Ford gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Jey SuperKicks Dawkins. Jey tags in Jimmy. Jimmy lands The USO Splash for a two count. Ford and Jey are tagged in. The Usos drives Dawkins back first into the barricade. Ford lands The SomerSault Plancha over the ring post. Ford rolls Jey back into the ring. Ford connects with The Frog Splash for a two count. Jey tags in Jimmy. Double SuperKick to Dawkins. Ford rolls Jimy over for a two count. Jimmy thrust kicks the midsection of Ford. Jimmy tags in Jey. Double SuperKick to Ford. Jey tags in Jimmy. The Usos plants Ford with The Double Uce to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos via Pinfall

Third Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss For The WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Charlotte shoves Bliss into the canvas. Bliss stares at Charlotte. Bliss ducks a clothesline from Charlotte. Bliss with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Bliss dropkicks Charlotte. Charlotte denies The DDT. Bliss dodges The Big Boot. Bliss kicks Charlotte off the ring apron. Bliss with a Cannonball Senton off the apron. Bliss ducks clothesline from Charlotte. Bliss is playing mind games with Charlotte. Charlotte catches Bliss in mid-air. Charlotte with a BackBreaker. Charlotte sends Bliss back first into the canvas. Charlotte repeatedly slams Bliss’ head on the mat. Charlotte applies a rear chin lock on the middle rope. Charlotte unloads two knife edge chops. Charlotte hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Charlotte repeatedly stomps on Bliss’s back. Charlotte applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Bliss decks Charlotte with a JawBreaker. Charlotte kicks Bliss in the gut. Charlotte with The Reverse Gory Stretch. Charlotte goes for a PowerBomb, but Bliss counters with a Hurricanrana into the bottom turnbuckle pad.

Charlotte with a BackBreaker. Charlotte drives Bliss face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Bliss dumps Charlotte face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Bliss dropkicks Charlotte to the floor. Charlotte denies The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Charlotte swings Bliss into the ringside barricade. Charlotte rolls Bliss back into the ring. Charlotte hooks the outside leg for a two count. Charlotte hooks both legs for a two count. Charlotte rolls Bliss over for a two count. Bliss with an inside cradle for a two count. Charlotte clotheslines Bliss. Charlotte drags Bliss to the corner. Charlotte walks over the midsection of Bliss. Charlotte with The Double Jump MoonSault for a two count. Bliss avoids The Natural Selection. Bliss with a straight right hand. Bliss with The SomerSault Senton. Rollup Exchange. Charlotte with a Deadlift PowerBomb for a two count. Charlotte goes for The MoonSault, but Bliss gets her feet up in the air. Bliss hits The Code Red for a two count.

Bliss repeatedly stomps on Charlotte’s chest. Bliss goes for The Twisted Bliss, but Charlotte ducks out of the way. Charlotte goes for The Figure Eight, but Bliss counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Bliss connects with The Spike DDT for a two count. Charlotte had her foot on the bottom rope. Charlotte grabs Lily to play mind games with Bliss. Charlotte drops Bliss with The Big Boot. Charlotte drives Bliss shoulder first into the steel ring post. Charlotte plants Bliss with The Natural Selection to pickup the victory. After the match, Charlotte kicks Bliss out of the ring. Charlotte starts tearing Lily apart. Bliss attacks Charlotte from behind. Bliss transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bliss kicks Charlotte out of the ring. Bliss with a Lou Thez Press off the apron. Bliss is raining down haymakers. Charlotte drives Bliss back first into the apron. Charlotte launches Bliss over the announce table. Bliss emotionally breaks down as she looks at Lily’s remains in the ring.

Winner: Still WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE United States Championship

Sheamus drops Hardy with a Pump Knee Strike. Sheamus talks smack to Priest. Priest with forearm shivers. Priest with heavy bodyshots. Priest slams Sheamus head on the top turnbuckle pad. Priest uppercuts Sheamus. Sheamus reverses out of the irish whip from Priest. Priest ducks a clothesline from Sheamus. Priest with Two Mid-Kicks. Priest kicks the left hamstring of Sheamus. Priest with The Rolling Elbow. Priest clotheslines Sheamus over the top rope. Priest throws Sheamus into the ringside barricade. Priest with another uppercut. Priest attacks the midsection of Sheamus. Priest is throwing haymakers at Sheamus. Priest repeatedly stomps on Sheamus chest. Sheamus with two gut punches. Priest answers with forearm shivers. Hardy with The Poetry In Motion off the steel ring post. Sheamus throws Hardy into the barricade. Hardy fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hardy kicks Sheamus in the chest. Hardy with a Flying Clothesline off the ring apron. Hardy slams Sheamus head on the ring apron. Hardy kicks Sheamus in the gut. Hardy punches Sheamus in the back. Priest lands The SomerSault Plancha.

Priest rolls Hardy back into the ring. Priest stomps on Sheamus chest. Priest is raining down haymakers. Priest kicks Sheamus in the back. Priest with three leaping back elbow smashes. Priest hits The Broken Arrow for a two count. Sheamus uppercuts Priest. Priest dumps Sheamus out of the ring. Sheamus pulls Priest out of the ring. Priest with another round of haymakers. Priest goes for a Spinning Heel Kick, but Sheamus blocks it. Sheamus drives Priest face first into the steel ring post. Hardy with clubbing blows to Sheamus back. Short-Arm Reversal by Sheamus. Sheamus drops Hardy with The Irish Curse BackBreaker. Sheamus poses for the crowd. Sheamus repeatedly stomps on Hardy’s chest. Sheamus with a short-arm clothesline. Sheamus with a knee lift to Priest. Sheamus talks smack to Hardy. Hardy with heavy bodyshots. Sheamus reverses out of the irish whip from Hardy. Hardy kicks Sheamus in the chest. Sheamus with a Tilt-A-Whirl Powerslam. Sheamus delivers a gut punch. Sheamus with forearm shivers across the back of Priest. Ten Beats Of The Bodhran.

Priest with three sharp elbow strikes. Priest sweeps out the legs of Sheamus. Priest with a Ten Beats Of The Bodhron of his own. Sheamus slams Priest head on the top rope. Hardy with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Hardy tees off on Sheamus. Sheamus reverses out of the irish whip from Hardy. Hardy with a running haymaker. Hardy with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Hardy follows that with a Split Legged Leg Drop/Basement Dropkick Combination. Hardy goes for a Running Splash, but Sheamus gets his knees up in the air. Sheamus rolls Hardy over for a two count. Hardy with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Hardy with The Leg Drop Clutch for a two count. Hardy decks Priest with a back elbow smash. Hardy punches Sheamus. Hardy with a Double Whisper In The Wind. Hardy with a basement dropkick. Hardy goes for a Rebound Dropkick, but Sheamus counters with a toe kick. Sheamus with The Alabama Slam for a two count. Sheamus applies The Cloverleaf. Priest fish hooks Sheamus. Sheamus launches Priest over the top rope. Priest with a Roundhouse Kick. Sheamus catches Priest in mid-air. Sheamus hits The White Noise for a two count. Hardy kicks Sheamus in the gut. Hardy drops Sheamus with The Twist Of Fate. Priest denies The Spinning Mule Kick.

Priest nails Hardy with The Bell Clap. Priest goes for The Reckoning, but Hardy counters with The Dragon Sleeper. Hardy levels Priest with The Twist Of Fate. Sheamus shoves Hardy off the top turnbuckle. Sheamus mocks Hardy. Sheamus with The Flying Knee Drop for a two count. Sheamus kicks Hardy out of the ring. Sheamus gives himself a standing ovation. Priest avoids The Brogue Kick. Sheamus with a double boot. Sheamus ascends to the top turnbuckle. Priest with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. Hardy breaks up the cover with The Swanton Bomb. Priest and Hardy are trading back and forth shots. Hardy avoids The Spinning Wheel Kick. Priest denies The Twist Of Fate. Priest with a Jumping Roundhouse Kick. Priest goes for The SpringBoard Leg Lariat, but Sheamus counters with The Pump Knee Strike. Hardy dumps Sheamus out of the ring. Hardy hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hardy rolls Sheamus over for a two count. Sheamus connects with The Brogue Kick. Priest rolls Sheamus over to pickup the victory. After the match, Priest has a nice embrace with Hardy.

Winner: Still WWE United States Champion, Damian Priest via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca BelAir For The WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

BelAir refuses to shake Becky’s hand. BelAir denies The Uranage Slam. BelAir decks Becky with a back elbow smash. BelAir goes for The KOD, but Becky lands back on her feet. Becky regroups on the outside. BelAir blocks a boot from Becky. BelAir applies a side headlock. Becky whips BelAir across the ring. BelAir drops Becky with a shoulder tackle. BelAir lunges over Becky. BelAir whips Becky across the ring. Becky scores the mid-air ankle pick. Becky goes for The Dis-Arm-Her, but BelAir rolls her over for a two count. Becky drives her knee into the midsection of BelAir. BelAir repeatedly whips Becky into the turnbuckles. BelAir bodyslams Becky. BelAir with a Running Frog Splash for a two count. BelAir slams Becky’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Becky with a forearm smash. Becky repeatedly stomps on BelAir’s chest. Becky sends BelAir to the corner. BelAir tells Becky to kiss her ass. BelAir dives over Becky. BelAir dropkicks Becky to the floor. Becky yells at Michael Cole.

BelAir with a running shoulder block. BelAir slams Becky’s head on the apron. Becky ducks a clothesline from BelAir. Becky uses the top rope as a weapon. Becky with a Running Neck Snap for a two count. Becky stomps on BelAir’s chest. Becky kicks BelAir in the back. Becky punches BelAir in the back. Becky continues to stomp on BelAir’s chest. The referee admonishes Becky. Following a snap mare takeover, Becky with a Running Leg Drop/Elbow Drop Combination. Becky goes for a Twisting Leg Drop, but BelAir ducks out of the way. BelAir goes for The Dominator, but BelAir lands back on her feet. Becky pulls BelAir down to the mat. Becky hooks the outside leg for a two count. Becky punches BelAir in the back. Becky puts her knee on the back of BelAir’s neck. BelAir with heavy bodyshots. BelAir decks Becky with a JawBreaker. BelAir denies The Dis-Arm-Her. Becky side steps Bianca into the turnbuckles. Becky with a SpringBoard Side Kick. Becky with a Spinning Back Kick. Becky follows that with The Exploder Suplex for a two count.

Becky applies The Camel Clutch.BelAir backs Becky into the turnbuckles. BelAir with a Snap Vertical Suplex. BelAir decks Becky with a back elbow smash. BelAir dodges The Running Boot. BelAir with a shoulder tackle. BelAir with a forearm smash. BelAir follows that with two dropkicks. Becky reverses out of the irish whip from BelAir. BelAir showcases her speed and athleticism. BelAir with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. BelAir pops back on her feet. BelAir plays to the crowd. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. Becky yanks on BelAir’s ponytail. BelAir hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Becky goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but BelAir counters with The Fallaway Slam for a two count. Becky kicks BelAir in the chest. Becky with The Roundhouse Kick. Becky ascends to the top turnbuckle. BelAir with a leaping forearm smash. BelAir goes for The Press Slam, but Becky lands back on her feet. Becky with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count.

Becky applies The Dis-Arm-Her. BelAir puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Becky continues to grab BelAir’s ponytail. BelAir dumps Becky out of the ring. BelAir goes for The Glam Slam, but Becky sends her face first into the steel ring steps. Becky rolls BelAir back into the ring. Becky with The Flying Leg Drop for a two count. Becky delivers her combination offense. Becky hits The Guillotine Leg Drop for a two count. BelAir denies The Uranage Slam. BelAir goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Becky counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. BelAir rolls Becky over for a two count. BelAir with The SpineBuster for a two count. Forearm Exchange. O’Connor Roll Exchange. Becky goes back to The Dis-Arm-Her. BelAir refuses to quit. BelAir goes for The KOD, but Sasha Banks gets in the way which forces the disqualification. After the match, Sasha repeatedly stomps on BelAir’s chest. Sasha with Two Shotgun Meteora’s. Sasha drops Becky with a double leg takedown. Sasha transitions into a ground and pound attack. Sasha slaps BelAir in the face. Sasha drops BelAir with The BackStabber. Sasha with a knee lift to Becky. Sasha plants Becky with The BackStabber.

Winner: Still WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bianca BelAir via Disqualification

Sixth Match: Roman Reigns (c) w/Paul Heyman vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor In A Extreme Rules Match For The WWE Universal Championship

Checkout Episode 276 of The Hoots Podcast