WWE Files for New “RAW Underground” Trademark

WWE filed to trademark the “RAW Underground” name on Monday, August 3.

RAW Underground is the name of the new concept that Shane McMahon is hosting on RAW, which he premiered this past Monday night. The “worked shoot-style fights” will continue next Monday night and appear to be exclusive to the red brand.

WWE included the following use description for the “RAW Underground” name with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

Stay tuned for updates on RAW Underground. You can click here for John Cena’s new comments on the concept. Below is the recent special edition of WWE Now, featuring McKenzie Mitchell taping a look at RAW Underground. The video is presented by Tapout.

