On August 11th, WWE locked down the trademark rights to the names of old ECW pay-per-view events.
The terms that were filed under entertainment purposes were Cyberslam, Barely Legal, and Massacre on 34th Street. Here is the description:
“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”