WWE had no plans to bring Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) back for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year.

There had been some speculation on Victoria appearing at the Rumble earlier this year after an image of her Titantron leaked online. However, Fightful Select recently interviewed the former WWE Women’s Champion and said the first she’d heard about the potential return was online. She confirmed that she was never actually contacted by WWE to make an appearance at the Rumble.

Varon said she’s not usually in touch with WWE about anything, and joked that she gets $25 royalty checks from WWE DVD sales here and there.

Varon also said she holds no ill will towards Impact Wrestling now that there have been so many regime changes, even after she previously said she’d probably never return to the promotion following her TNA run.

Varon worked for WWE from 2000-2009, as Victoria, and later debuted with TNA in 2009, as Tara. She last departed the promotion in 2013, and has worked some indie wrestling dates since then. She is a two-time WWE Women’s Champion, a five-time TNA Knockouts Champion, and a one-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

