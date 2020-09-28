– Below is a video package of highlights from last night’s WWE “Clash of Champions: Gold Rush” pay-per-view. Also below is a new WWE Now video that recaps last night’s pay-per-view from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

– Samoa Joe will likely return to WWE RAW on tonight’s post-Clash of Champions episode. Joe returned to the announce table for last night’s pay-per-view, calling the red brand matches with Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips.

Joe and Phillips had a few weeks off from the RAW announce table, but there’s no word yet on why. Phillips returned to RAW last week. Joe, Phillips and Saxton last worked as a team for the August 31 RAW episode.

