The Anoa’i family received some good news this weekend.

After being hospitalized with pneumonia and suffering two heart attacks, WWE Hall of Fame legend Afa The Wild Samoan has been released from the hospital.

On Sunday, the WXW Wrestling X account released a statement confirming the news, along with a photo and a video clip.

“It’s been a harrowing few days, but our beloved Pops, WWE Hall of Famer Afa the Wild Samoan, is coming home from the hospital today,” read the announcement. “He battles pneumonia and two mild heart attacks, but in his own words: ‘I kicked out at 1!'”