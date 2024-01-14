A new match and segment have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.
On Sunday afternoon, WWE announced the addition of Ridge Holland vs. Joe Coffey, as well as a segment involving new NXT North American Champion Oba Femi for this coming Tuesday night’s show.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the January 16, 2024 episode of the show.
WWE NXT Preview (1/16/2024)
* 20-Woman Battle Royal to crown number one contender for NXT Women’s Championship
* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament: Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams
* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament: LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) vs. Chase U (Riley Osbourne & Duke Hudson)
* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez
* Ridge Holland vs. Joe Coffey
* Oba Femi addresses the NXT Universe
