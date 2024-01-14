A familiar face to longtime AEW fans was backstage at the company’s latest AEW Dynamite taping.

At the AEW Dynamite: Homecoming show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida this past Wednesday night, Parker Boudreaux was backstage at the show.

Fightful Select is reporting that he was at the show visiting family and friends.

Boudreaux has been off of television in recent months healing up an injury. There have been no imminent plans regarding his return.

It’s also worth noting that despite initially joining The Mogul Embassy group with former AEW star Treach in its’ early days with Swerve Strickland and hip-hop star Rick Ross, Boudreaux is not internally considered part of the faction. His affiliation with the group has been removed from the official AEW website for a couple of months.