WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) wants a retirement match from WWE.

The former WWE Women’s Champion took to Twitter this week and responded to a WWE tweet that asked fans who they want to see show up in a Royal Rumble Match this year.

“Well you know what? One can only scream on top of the mountain for so long and so loud… When are you going to give one of your golden era Hall of Famer‘s a freaking retirement match? Just putting it out there. After this I’m done. I mean really I’m not getting any younger [rolling eyes emoji] [tears of joy emoji],” she responded.

Blayze was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. She’s made a few special appearances since then, and was eliminated by Nia Jax in a Battle Royal at WWE Evolution in 2018. She briefly won the WWE 24/7 Title at the RAW Reunion show on July 22, 2019.

You can see the full Twitter exchange below:

Well you know what? One can only scream on top of the mountain for so long and so loud… When are you going to give one of your golden era Hall of Famer‘s a freaking retirement match? Just putting it out there. After this I’m done. I mean really I’m not getting any younger 🙄😂 https://t.co/TQIR3bqlb0 — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) January 22, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.